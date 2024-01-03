DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A high school was placed on secure status Wednesday afternoon as police searched the area for a wanted suspect who had run away from them, the Durham Police Department said.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., officers said they were attempting to arrest a wanted suspect who was in a vehicle in a parking lot in the 5100 block of Copper Ridge Drive.

They did not say what the person was wanted for.

Police said the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and ran off.

Jordan High School was placed on secure status while officers searched the area for the suspect, according to the police department.

Police said they arrested another individual who was with the wanted person. That person was taken into custody on weapon and drug related charges.

The wanted suspect has not been found, however, investigators said they are confident the wanted person is no longer in the area.

Jordan High School was taken off of secure status shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Police said they continue to investigate.