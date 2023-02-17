DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday was the opening night for the play “State of Urgency” at Hillside High School in Durham.

The show aims to spark conversations around social justice issues, gun violence and keeping students safe.

“Knowing that school safety is such an important part of my administration and that Ms. Karen Fairley, who is the executive director of the Center for Safer Schools, that we both recently have been talking about all types of school safety,” said Catherine Truitt.

Truitt, North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction, along with Fairley said that is why they came to the play.

At the heart of the production are the students. A big concern recently is how school leaders plan to keep them safe.

“All schools in North Carolina are required by law to submit school safety plans. That’s something Karen and her office closely monitor,” Truitt said.

Fairley said the N.C. Department of Public Instruction is working with students and community members when it comes to safety.

“We are starting a student engagement project. We are working with the students, and we are including the parents and definitely the community. We know the schools are doing a great job at keeping students safe, but they need help,” she explained.

In the fall, the center for safer schools awarded $74 million in school safety funding to 200 school districts and charter schools across the state.

It went towards safety equipment, training and hiring school resource officers.

“We understand that it should be done at the district level. They know their community. They know their schools. They know their children. We are there to be a training resource. A technical assistance and provide funding that we get through the (General Assembly),” said Fairley.