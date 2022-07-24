DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol say they closed a highway in both directions Sunday morning after a crash brought down power lines and a power pole in Durham County.

At about 4:20 a.m., troopers say someone drove a pickup truck into a power pole and trees on NC-157 near Milton Road.

They say one person was in the truck at the time of the crash and they were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Troopers told CBS 17 they do not know the extent of those injuries.

A few minutes after the initial crash, officials say another car hit the downed power pole. However, no one in this car had any injuries, according to troopers.

Highway Patrol closed the highway to traffic because of the downed pole and power lines.

Troopers say they expect to open the road again in a few hours.