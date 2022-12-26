DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is again asking for the public’s help with information in the case of a Dec. 8 crash that killed a pedestrian.

Around 5:48 p.m. on Dec. 8, troopers responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Snowhill Road at Torredge Road in Durham County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 84-year-old John T. Sullivan was hit in the intersection by an unidentified vehicle. Sullivan was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Highway Patrol said Monday that they are requesting help in order to provide some closure for Sullivan’s family. They have not received any tips and there are no vehicle parts as evidence.

Investigators are asking those that may have witnessed this crash or can provide further information to contact the Highway Patrol office in Durham County at 919-560-6868.