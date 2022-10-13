DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday afternoon crash that left a 72-year-old man dead is under investigation in Durham.

David Fox, 72, of Hillsborough, was driving northbound at 4:12 p.m. on Neal Road when he crossed the double yellow line, police said in a Thursday press release.

Fox, who was driving a 2000 Toyota 4Runner, then collided with a southbound truck, a 2021 Toyota Tacoma, according to police.

Fox was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by Durham police. Anyone who may have information on this crash is asked to contact Investigator J. Rose at (919) 560-4935 ext. 29409 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.