DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Jahara Davis, an English teacher at Hillside High School, has been named Durham Public Schools’ 2023-24 Teacher of the Year.

DPS made the announcement Thursday night.

“Davis says she was called to teach and inspire students who yearned and needed representation like her. Her desire is to be the nurturing role model that she saw exemplified during her childhood, validating her students’ culture and lived experiences. Her motivation comes from her students who give her hope, and she reciprocates by offering and imparting lessons that are both academic and holistic. Her teaching superpower is innovation, which allows her to build positive student-teacher relationships and create monumental educational moments. She was influenced by several Black women educators, including her Oma (grandmother), mother, and older cousin who modeled what it looked like to show up as your authentic self every day in a pursuit of knowledge. What she loves most about teaching is watching matriculation of her students from their budding freshman year to graduation and beyond,” stated the news release from the school system.“

Crystal Roberts, the communications specialist for the school system, told CBS 17 on Thursday night that Davis calls her students “scholars” and they call her “professor.”

Also, Davis refers to each of her classes as a “Village University” or “VU” for short.

Roberts said more information about Davis will be available in the coming days.