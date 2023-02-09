DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are parked outside of Hillside High School on Thursday afternoon as the school was under secure status for a second straight day.

The secure status was lifted around 2 p.m., according to Durham Public Schools.

A CBS 17 crew on scene said motorcycle officers were moving in teams scanning the area, even driving on the sidewalks along Fayetteville Road.

Overall, there is a heavy police presence in the area, including an impromptu “headquarters” at the Amoco gas station across from the school.

Durham police told CBS 17 that officers were assisting the Durham County Sheriff’s Office regarding an anonymous tip about weapons in the woods near the high school.

The school was one of three put under secure status Wednesday afternoon following a shooting around 2 on the nearby American Tobacco Trail in which one Hillside student was killed and another was injured around 1 p.m.

Secure status means students are allowed to move inside the school but no one can come in or go out of the school.

