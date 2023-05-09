DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Public School System is planning to name its Teacher of the Year on Thursday and has narrowed the selection down to three finalists. One of them teaches at Hillside High School, a school that has seen multiple students shot, including one death, this school year.

Officials began with 55 candidates and are down to Ewan Lily of Eno Valley Elementary, Samuel Bernhard of Jordan High and Jahara Davis of Hillside, according to a Durham Public Schools news release on Tuesday.

Hillside High School quickly came into the news on Feb. 8 when two of its students were shot on Durham’s American Tobacco Trail. One of the students ended up dying from his injuries.

While the shooting did not happen directly on the school’s grounds, the American Tobacco Trail is approximately a quarter of a mile away and caused the school to go into secure status.

Additionally, just over a month later, Durham Student Resource Officers made two separate arrests for guns at schools, with one coming at Hillside.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said a SRO searched a student’s car after receiving a tip and found a handgun. The student was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on educational property and carrying a concealed firearm.

Furthermore, in September, two additional students were found with guns in the high school.

The incident was first discovered after deputies were told by school security staff that a student was “planning” to bring a weapon to Hillside, CBS 17 previously reported.

The first student in the incident was immediately identified once having arrived on campus, and the other was eventually questioned. Both had handguns and both were charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon on educational property.

Despite these incidents, Davis is nominated for Teacher of the Year.

“Her desire is to be the nurturing role model that she saw exemplified during her childhood, validating her students’ culture and lived experiences. Her motivation comes from her students who give her hope, and she reciprocates by offering and imparting lessons that are both academic and holistic,” Durham Public Schools said in a release about the English teacher. “Her teaching superpower is innovation, which allows her to build positive student-teacher relationships and create monumental educational moments.”

The school system will choose the Teacher of the Year recipient on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Durham’s Cotton Room.