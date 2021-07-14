Hiring fair held in Durham as businesses still struggle to find workers

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As hotels, bars, and restaurants reopen, the hospitality industry in Durham is working to fill empty positions.

Discover Durham hosted a food and beverage job fair on Tuesday night with about two dozen employers.

President/CEO Susan Amey said the businesses had hundreds of openings.

“Every hospitality business we know in Durham is really wanting workers, we’ve heard that that is one of the most, is the most, important thing holding them back,” Amey said.

Discover Durham, said nearly 80% of businesses in a hospitality survey it put out said staff recruitment is extremely urgent.

Seth Gross is looking to fill eight positions across three restaurants – Bull City Burger and Brewery, Pompieri Pizza, and Bull City Solera and Taproom.

He’s looking for line cooks, managers, and more. He said hiring has been tough.

“We have folks who are like, ‘Why aren’t you open on Mondays anymore?’ We just don’t have enough people,” Gross said.

Discover Durham said the fair is a way for employers to see more applicants in a short time, and for applicants to have more options.

“It’s nice to meet people face to face rather than just getting some sort of inquiry online, and you have to kind of reach out and schedule phone, this really cut down the process quite a bit,” Gross said.

Discover Durham said the starting pay for all positions at the fair is $13.

Here is a list of businesses that participated in the hiring fair: