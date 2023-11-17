Note: The accompanying video explains how Crime Stoppers pays for anonymous tips on crime

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a string of robberies targeting Hispanics.

Police said officers have responded to seven armed robberies since Oct. 27 in which suspects have preyed on victims at Hispanic establishments in different parts of the city. Some have reported being robbed in the parking lots of these businesses.

Others, police said, were followed home by the suspects, where they were held at gunpoint and robbed of their belongings.

Police said several robbery suspects who followed victims home have been caught, but the problem remains ongoing.

“Despite these arrests, our investigators are continuing to see this trend throughout the city,” the department said.

This isn’t the first time this year that Hispanic victims have been targeted in crimes.

In early September, Durham police investigated four carjackings and one armed robbery where all the victims were Hispanic women.

Anyone with information about the recent incidents is asked to call Sgt. J. Clark at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29407. Anonymous tips can also be left through Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.