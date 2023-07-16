DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are investigating a string of armed robberies in July where the suspect or suspects are targeting Hispanic victims.

From July 1 to July 11, officers said they responded to 12 different armed robberies of this nature.

They said the suspect or suspects are targeting victims at Hispanic owned or frequented establishments.

According to reports, police said victims were followed home while leaving businesses on Guess Road near the area of Avondale Drive and Foushee Street.

When they arrived home, they reported being robbed.

Cash, debit cards, and phones have been reported stolen in these robberies, according to the police department.

Police are asking the community to be aware of their surroundings.

They offered the following crime prevention tips to keep yourself and others safe:

Have your keys ready when approaching your home or vehicle.

Park in well-lit areas.

If someone is following you, do not drive directly to your neighborhood. Instead drive to a well-lit area. If you can, drive to a police substation.

Do not walk alone in dark areas.

Refrain from carrying large amounts of cash with you.

If you are confronted, always cooperate with the robber. Your life is more important than items of material value.

Get as much information as you can about the suspect (s) and any vehicle involved, including the plate number if at all possible.

Call 911 as soon as possible after the robbery. Provide the dispatcher with as much information as possible.

Do not be concerned about your immigration status if you are a foreign national when reporting crime. Please report all suspicious activity and crime by calling 911.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Blake at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29282 or Investigator S. Ellison at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29550. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.