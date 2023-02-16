DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — White Rock Baptist Church is a Black church in Durham that was founded in 1866 and it is turning 157 years old this year. A newly freed slave, Mrs. Margaret Faucette, along with several friends organized the church.

Initially the church was known as First Baptist, then in March of 1877 they identified a spot to build a sanctuary and paid $75 for the land.

When it was finished, they called it White Rock because of the large white flint rock in the front yard.

“So, Margaret Faucette and Lee Goss and his wife and the first pastor of White Rock Baptist Church… Rev. Zuck Horton, they were no different than any other ex-slave, they were trying to define what freedom meant and for them having freedom meant having religious liberty,” said church historian Dr. Joyce Blackwell.

The church had a dual purpose– first and foremost, to serve God. The second was to serve mankind.

“The second mission was truly reaching out, helping African Americans in the city, in the community,” said Blackwell.

For years they’ve done just that and on February 16, 1960, they hosted one of the most influential men in the civil rights movement, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. King spoke at White Rock in the shadow of the Greensboro sit-ins. People from all over came to hear him speak– unaware of the danger that lingered around that visit.

“There had been a couple of bomb threats, some of the people, the leaders in the church knew that, but didn’t tell the people in the congregation that evening,” said Blackwell.

The speech Dr. King delivered was called “A Creative Protest- Fill Up the Jails” and it was transformative in the movement.

Although there are a couple of photos of the historic night, no film or audio exists and that’s where North Carolina State University comes in. A few years ago, the university created a virtual reality experience, hiring a voice actor and recreating that pivotal moment.

“We’ve had a lot of people work on animating the audience, the motion capture of a digital actor, facial capture in particular, to make the king avatar alive,” said Max Renner of NC State.

Now the exhibit travels the country, educating students about that night 60 years ago at White Rock.

It’s a chance for the church continue the mission of its founders 157 years ago, to change a community.