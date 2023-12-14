DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A building in downtown Durham that’s served young students for nearly a century will close its doors in the coming years.

Still a student at Durham School of the Arts, Liam Wilgen said the move may be overdue.

“It’ll be nice to not have a building that’s breaking down every other day,” he said.

The new DSA building, which is also set to teach grades six through twelve, will be located out on Duke Homestead Road and is budgeted at $240 million.

The current DSA building is just over 100 years old, and the new one is expected to be finished in the fall of 2026.

“Traffic concerns, as well as safety on an occupied site, as well as the duration of five to seven years, didn’t make it a cost benefit for us to remain doing renovations versus moving to a new construction,” DPS Senior Executive Director of Building Services Fredrick Davis said.

A goal of the move is to allow at least 200 more magnet students to enter the school who might not have been able to get in before.

“I understand the nostalgia for the current building,” DPS Board of Education Chair Bettina Umstead said. “It is a beautiful and historic building. But I also want people to really consider what is possible in a new building and what that new building can also be for the next 50 years for Durham Public Schools students.”

The new facility will include a music building with an 800-seat concert hall and a theater building with a 500-seat theater.

Still, students like Wilgen will miss that nostalgia of the current space.

“It’s kind of fun to have a campus that’s old,” Wilgen said.

On Thursday night, the Durham Public Schools board received a presentation on the design for the new Durham School of the Arts.

The district is expected to move on to the contractor bid stage at the beginning of next year.