DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run Sunday afternoon.

At about 12:30 p.m., troopers said they were called to North Mineral Springs Road in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian.

There was another crash in the same area about 12 hours earlier, around midnight Saturday night.

When troopers arrived, they said the driver had left the scene.

The pedestrian, a man, said he had no injuries, according to the NCSHP.

Troopers told CBS 17 they’re looking for a black Toyota.

The crash remains under investigation.