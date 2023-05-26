A fire truck along Gooch Road Friday evening. Photo by Brandon Roberts/CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire damaged a home just outside northeast Durham Friday evening, officials said.

The blaze was reported just before 6:10 p.m. at a home in the 3600 block of Gooch Road, which is located off East Geer Street near Red Mill Road, authorities said.

Redwood Volunteer Fire Department is the main agency involved and as of 8:15 p.m. were still at the scene in the Gorman community.

Traffic along East Geer Street was impacted during the fire.

There was no word about injuries.

The Durham Fire Department also responded to the scene. Fire crews from Wake County assisted.

No other information was available.