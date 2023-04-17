DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A home in Durham was hit by gunfire Friday evening, according to Durham police.

Shortly after 6:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to a “disturbance with a weapon” in the 4800 block of University Drive.

Police said in a Monday statement that when officers arrived, they located a residence that had sustained damage from bullets. No injuries were reported at the time.

Durham police did not say how significant the damage to the home was or approximately how many bullets were found at the scene.

Police did say, however, that it did not appear to be a drive-by shooting or a shooting from a moving vehicle.

On Monday, three days after the disturbance, police say the investigation remains active and not further information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.