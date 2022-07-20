DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men have made Durham’s Wanted Wednesday list. Each week, the Durham Police Department announces either an individual or group of suspects they are seeking.

This week, investigators are asking the public to identify the three males. The department said the three are believed to be involved in the burglary of a home.

Police said on June 20, three suspects broke into an occupied home and stole items. Investigators believe the suspects may have been used a black 2011-2014 Chrysler 200 as their getaway car.

Anyone with information on this case, is asked to contact Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward if their tip leads to an arrest