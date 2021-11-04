‘Homecoming for NCCU is Durham’ – Durham business busy, excited for NCCU homecoming’s return

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Central University apparel may be hard to come by in the days leading to gameday.

“We did some long sleeve tees. Some sweatshirts, but they are almost sold out before the actual event. So, that’s kind of bittersweet, but it is what it is,” said Stanton Hopkins.

Apparel may be in short supply because it’s homecoming.

“Homecoming for North Carolina Central is Durham,” said Kesha Leathers.

Leathers and Hopkins run Bull City Apparel, not far from NCCU’s campus. Leathers is also an NCCU alum.

“NCCU homecoming is a big part of the economy. Big part of the heritage. Every business owner I know in this area is looking forward to it,” Hopkins explained.

NCCU’s homecoming returns after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited this year coming back from the pandemic. Last year I was totally depressed. I was really in a depression that we didn’t have homecoming. I have not missed one since I’ve graduated,” Leathers said.

For Hopkins, homecoming is not just about making a profit.

“Personally, it is huge to me because I grew up in this area and I’ve watched how the area has grown and changed and to be an active part of the commerce and the community now is touching to me because I’m able to make an impact,” he explained.

“It brings a lot of people back home. It doesn’t matter what the city is portrayed to be,” Leathers added.

NCCU also has COVID-19 protocols in place for homecoming.