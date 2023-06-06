DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are continuing to investigate a shooting Tuesday morning that left a man dead.

Around 9:27 a.m., officers and EMS responded to a crisis call in the 300 block of North Driver Street. When they arrived, they encountered a man experiencing a crisis. He told medics that an altercation had occurred and another man had been shot, police said

Officers searched the residence andfound the man who had been shot. EMS pronounced dead at the scene. The man who experienced the crisis was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Taylor Street between North Driver and Cherry Grove streets continues to be closed because of the homicide investigation. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Durham Performance Learning Center, which is nearby, is not on lockdown or under secure status, Durham Public Schools spokesperson Crystal Roberts told CBS 17.

Roberts said the school system was aware that the investigation was close by but said the school was not affected by it.

(Ben Bokun/CBS 17)

A CBS 17 crew said there was yellow police tape around a home on the corner of Taylor and North Driver streets. This is across the street from the DPLC.

Police said this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Flamion at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29123 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.