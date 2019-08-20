Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Durham are investigating after they say a man was found dead in his home Monday night.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. to the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road. Upon arrival, an 18-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound.

No further details have been made available.

