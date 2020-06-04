Homicide investigation underway after man lying in Durham road found shot

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed late Wednesday, Durham police said.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the area of Horton Road and Delbert Avenue.

Police said they received a call about a man who was lying in the road.

Officers found the man had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

After investigating further, police said it was determined the man was apparently shot on Thames Avenue.

If you have any information about this shooting, investigators ask that you call Investigator Bongarten at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.