DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A homicide investigation is underway in Durham after a man was killed in a shooting in the 100 block of Wakerobin Court.

Officers responded to the area just after midnight and located the victim suffering gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.