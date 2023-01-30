RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a sit-down interview with CBS 17’s Russ Bowen, Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead spoke about the death of Tyre Nichols.

The conversation on Monday came days after the release of scene and body camera footage out of Memphis, Tennessee, showing Nichols being beaten by officers before his death.

“I really don’t have the words to describe the anger and disappointment that I felt watching that video,” said Birkhead. “Horrific is just one word that sums it up.”

Birkhead also had the following to say on the matter.