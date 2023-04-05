DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham residents will soon have a way to provide direct feedback to the Durham Police Department.

In a Wednesday announcement, Durham police said a Resident Satisfaction Survey will soon be appearing in residents’ mailboxes.

The survey will be conducted by the ETC Institute and has been designed to “gather input and feedback about the Durham Police Department.” The department says it is the next step in a line of initiatives that have been underway the past 18 months.

Police said these initiatives are aimed to “minimize crime, promote safety, and enhance the quality of life in partnership with our community.”

The survey will be sent out during the month of April and will help the department in its effort to “reassess” the way it serves the community.

Residents will be asked to complete the survey and return it with the enclosed postage-paid envelope in 10 days of receipt to the ETC Institute.