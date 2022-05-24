DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Police are still searching for the suspect or suspects who shot and killed a man on NC 55 Hwy during rush hour on Monday.

As CBS 17 previously reported, someone in an SUV shot at a man driving a black Jeep on NC 55 Hwy near Meridian Parkway around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Surveillance video CBS 17 obtained from a nearby business shows the victim crashing into two vehicles in the parking lot of Jimmy’s Famous Hot Dogs.

“I heard 10 to 20 gunshots,” said JT, a witness at the scene. “I didn’t know what was going on, I came outside and saw him dead.”

Police said the victim who was shot died from their injuries and the suspect got away.

At Jimmy’s Famous Hot Dogs, at least two windows were shot out, but authorities said thankfully no one inside was injured.

The shooting on NC 55 Highway is one of three shootings that happened on Monday night in Durham.

Durham Police said at 6:45 p.m. one man was shot at McDougald Terrace on Monday night and he was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of West Enterprise Street where a business was struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported at that shooting.

Durham community activist Sheryl Smith said she is calling for more to be done to address the problem of gun violence.

“City officials want to say Durham is a safe place to live, how?” Smith said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Durham City Council members will be holding work sessions to discuss the $569 million budget that City Manager Wanda Page has proposed for fiscal year 2022-23.

Smith said she would like to see city council members sufficiently fund programs that address the root causes of these shootings.

“My thing is, what do they have in place for these children?” Smith said.

According to the city manager’s budget presentation online, when it comes to public safety, the city manager is proposing funding for the new community safety department.

This department will include mental health responders who will respond to mental health calls so that police can focus on violent crime.

In addition, the city is planning to fund a 1-year pilot program of ShotSpotter, which is a gunfire detection technology that sends officers to scenes when gunfire is detected.

City Manager Page sent CBS 17 a statement late Tuesday, where she said “addressing violence and its root causes are definitely community responsibilities, demanding solutions broader than what city government alone can provide.”

Page went on to say that the city is doing what it can to address this issue. She said the efforts are reflected in both this year’s upcoming budget, as well as past budgets. Page said these efforts include putting funding toward affordable housing, ongoing programs to keep children on the right track, and programs that give those in the judicial system a second chance.

Page said the programs that give those in the judicial system another chance include the Durham Expunction and Restoration Program (DEAR) and Legal Aid.

For instance, Page said the city’s $160 million affordable housing program is making progress in providing rental and homeownership assistance through new construction, property repairs, and other housing services.

As far as providing programs to keep young people on the right track, Page said this year’s proposed budget includes a $400,000 increase for the Durham YouthWorks program for all teenagers ages 14 and up to have a paid summer job.

But Smith said she would like to see more programs for children under 14, to help keep them out of trouble year-round.

“There’s three weeks until these kids are out of school,” Smith said. “The weather is getting warmer, these children might end up getting caught up in these shootouts.”

Durham City Council will hold budget work sessions at 9 a.m. on May 25th and May 26th and there will be a public hearing for the budget on June 6th at 7 p.m.

Durham City Council will vote to adopt the budget on June 21st at 7 p.m.