Human bones found in wooded area in Durham County

Durham County News

DURHAM, N.C. – Human bones were found Thursday in a wooded area on federal property in Durham County, the sheriff’s office said.

The bones were found around 6 p.m. near the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, which is located between NC-147 and TW Alexander Drive, south of Interstate-40.

Durham County deputies responded but also called the FBI since NIEHS is federal property.

Deputies and agents are collecting evidence at the scene – including the bones.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said there is no threat to the public.

