Human remains found in abandoned Durham County building

Durham County News

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation is underway after human remains were found in an abandoned building southeast of Durham, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were called to the 2500 block of Carpenter Pond Road around 11 a.m. in reference to the remains.

“This investigation is in the beginning stages and no further information is available at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

If you know anything about this incident please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0880 

