Hundreds celebrate for hours in Durham after Joe Biden declared president-elect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds gathered in downtown Durham Saturday afternoon to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden.

The crowd honked their car horns, cheered, danced in the streets and sang songs late into the night. The group mainly gathered at CCB Plaza and then spread out from there.

“When I first had my son, Obama was president. Now I just had a daughter and Kamala is vice president. I tell her ‘you can do it too.’ So we’re just so happy and overjoyed,” said Brittany Wheaton, who lives in Durham.

The crowd said they’re looking forward to a fresh start after a year plagued with hardships including the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest.

“I feel like my women’s rights are going to be heard more and my voice is going to be heard more. As a nurse I feel like my patients are going to be better cared for with health care reform,” said Mika McDaniel, of Durham.

The group says they’re glad their voices have been heard, but say it will be an uphill battle to reunite the country.

“Half the country doesn’t feel the way that the majority of Durham feels right now and that’s a huge task for the incoming president to overcome,” said Durham resident Peter Gartrell.