Hundreds gather for march from Durham and candlelight vigil in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As another weekend comes to an end, the calls for justice following George Floyd’s death show no signs of slowing down.

Sunday morning a group of 70 gathered at the Durham Police Department at 8:46 a.m. for a moment of silence for Floyd, they then marched all the way to Raleigh Police Headquarters.

The 20-mile trek took nearly 10 hours to accomplish — with the goal being police reform and equality.

“As a black man I constantly feel threatened and now more than ever it’s time for me to be involved and try to get a message out as well,” said Michael Jackson, an organizer of the Durham march.

“The marchers that marched from Selma to Montgomery, they did 50 miles in church shoes, sandals and three-piece suits in the middle of Alabama so if they can do it, we can walk 20 miles,” said Roemello Richmond, a Cary Resident.

The calls for justice continued throughout the day in downtown Raleigh, where hundreds more gathered at the State Capitol.

Organizers discussed how to interact with police, encouraged the crowd to vote and asked everyone to take a more active role in creating a better future.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and I’ve definitely seen so much injustice that I just had to be out here to make a change,” said Mariama Jallow, a Raleigh resident.

“It’s important for people to come out of their houses and into the streets and join us and know what we’re fighting for because it’s important,” said Mackenzie Richmond of Cary.

The protesters were then met by another group and the two groups cheered each other on.

The night ended with a candlelight vigil for victims of racial injustice.

The group that marched from Durham also did so to raise awareness for the Equal Justice Initiative. About $17,000 has been raised so far for that cause.

The protesters hope their actions encourage even more people to get involved in the future.

