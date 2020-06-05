Hundreds gather in solidarity amid candlelight vigil for police brutality in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham, the Bull City.

A city that wants change.

Thursday night’s protests were a bit different than previous ones that involved participants marching the streets of the city.

Yes, Thursday was focused on healing, on listening, on learning. Thursday was about coming together in another way.

Organizers brought forth city leaders and everyday people to speak on topics from what it will take to bring forth reform to personal anecdotes about what it’s like to be black in America.

“It haunts my mind to go to sleep and have to dream about what if I go out and I’m the next person? What if I go out and my mother says ‘well where are you going?’ and I say ‘my friend’s house’ and I don’t make it back?” said Elijah King, one of the event’s organizers. “I’m tired, our community is tired, our community is pained, our community is stressed, our community is mad.”

A man with a very poignant sign caught the eyes of many with five simple, yet powerful words: Do Not Kill My Son.

The man who held the sign said that it was important that he was out there and more importantly, present with his son.

“I decided to come out here to make one thing clear. I need to make sure they know. I’m adamant about protecting my son,” said David.

Thursday’s event concluded with a prayer as well as a nine minute moment of silence for George Floyd and the countless other victims of police brutality.