Hundreds wait 2.5 hours each for Real ID at ‘express’ station in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of people showed up for the first North Carolina Real ID Express Day of 2020.

Starting this October, the Real ID will be required to travel if you don’t have a passport or military ID. You’ll also need it to enter federal buildings.

“Not everybody needs a Real ID, but we do want to give them an opportunity if they do need a Real ID to come by on a Saturday in order to get that,” said Karen Brown, deputy commissioner of DMV.

The NCDMV is holding 12 real ID express days this year. They’ll be at different DMVs across the state with express transactions.

Organizers let people know right away what the wait time is.

On Saturday in Durham, it was about two and a half hours.

“We just chatted with folks in the line and made new friends. It was fine,” said Sruti Pisharody. “I would get it earlier rather than later because you can see it’s not a convenient process necessarily, so you wouldn’t want to leave it to the last minute and not get it done.”

If you are going to the DMV, employees recommend not going on Mondays or Fridays.

Make sure you bring all the required documents.

