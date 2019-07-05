Breaking News
Crash shuts down I-40 EB at Davis Drive in Durham County

Durham County News

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating after a crash shut down Interstate 40 eastbound at Davis Drive in Durham County on Friday afternoon.

A North Carolina Department of Transportation camera from above the scene showed multiple emergency vehicles parked across the interstate and a vehicle smashed into the concrete barrier between the eastbound and westbound lanes.

It’s not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash or whether there were any injuries or fatalities.

The crash occurred just after 1:20 p.m., according to the NCDOT.

The highway reopened around 2:30 p.m.

