DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 85 north has reopened in Durham County Friday afternoon after a crash near Red Mill Road closed the highway for more than an hour, officials said.

The wreck was reported around 5:35 p.m. in the northbound lanes near mile marker 182, which is Red Mill Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

A DOT traffic camera at the scene showed at least three vehicles involved in the wreck.

Traffic was being diverted off I-85 at Glenn School Road and Red Mill Road, according to cameras at both exits.

The highway reopened just before 7 p.m., according to the NCDOT.

There was no word about injuries or what led to the crash.