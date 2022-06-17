RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There were thousands of power outages reported throughout the Triangle Friday evening — with Wake County the hardest hit.

The National Weather Service reported there were extensive trees down and power outages reported mainly across southern Wake County. Some of the hardest-hit locations include Fuquay-Varina, Garner, and Apex area, the weather service reported.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office reported trees down at Barber Bridge Road and Rock Service Station and also at the 300-block of Hardwood Ridge. Power lines are down at King Arthur Trail off Sir Lancelot.

Southbound Interstate 85 near Durham was closed for about a half-hour Friday evening as severe thunderstorms moved through the Triangle. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a “road obstruction” closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 179 near East Club Boulevard.

The incident began at 6:50 p.m. and the highway reopened at 7:20 p.m., the NCDOT said. It’s unclear what was blocking the highway.

Meanwhile, Duke Energy as of 7:20 p.m. reported 88,000 power outages near Raleigh and 11,000 outages in Durham with 2,000 power outages in Hillsborough.

Image from Duke Energy

Across the Duke Energy grid at least 200,000 customers were without power around 7:20 p.m.