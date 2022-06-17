RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There were thousands of power outages reported throughout the Triangle Friday evening — with Wake County the hardest hit.
The National Weather Service reported there were extensive trees down and power outages reported mainly across southern Wake County. Some of the hardest-hit locations include Fuquay-Varina, Garner, and Apex area, the weather service reported.
The Wake County Sheriff’s Office reported trees down at Barber Bridge Road and Rock Service Station and also at the 300-block of Hardwood Ridge. Power lines are down at King Arthur Trail off Sir Lancelot.
Southbound Interstate 85 near Durham was closed for about a half-hour Friday evening as severe thunderstorms moved through the Triangle. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a “road obstruction” closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 179 near East Club Boulevard.
The incident began at 6:50 p.m. and the highway reopened at 7:20 p.m., the NCDOT said. It’s unclear what was blocking the highway.
Meanwhile, Duke Energy as of 7:20 p.m. reported 88,000 power outages near Raleigh and 11,000 outages in Durham with 2,000 power outages in Hillsborough.
Across the Duke Energy grid at least 200,000 customers were without power around 7:20 p.m.