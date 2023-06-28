DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – After spending more than 15 years in prison, one Durham man is free as the district attorney’s office announced charges against him are dropped.

40-year-old Kevin Johnson had been serving time after being convicted of the 2007 shooting of a Durham police officer.

Behind bars since 2007, Johnson recalls the moments leading up to his release.

“The last 30 minutes… I was trying to play spades with a couple dudes [and] I’m drinking coffee,” he said. “I’m shaking, spilling the coffee and everything.”

The conviction was overturned at a hearing earlier this month. The prosecution had 60 days to decide whether it would retry the case.

But on Tuesday, the Durham County District Attorney’s Office dismissed all charges.

“It’s beautiful, man, being free,” Johnson said. “But it still hurts, though. Every time I talk to somebody in the penitentiaries, it’s like I left a piece of me in there. So I’m willing to do whatever to help them.”

According to his legal counsel, evidence showed Johnson wasn’t at the scene of the crime. During his time in prison, the Durham man said he learned how to write books.

“There’s a god,” Johnson said. “I didn’t think there was a god a long time ago.”

Johnson plans to spend time with his 15-year-old son and find a place of his own to live.

“Every conversation I ever have with Kevin is about his son,” North Carolina Center on Actual Innocence Executive Director Chris Mumma said. “So bringing them back together is the best gift I could possibly give anybody.”

As for what’s next, Johnson wants to work in any field that involves prison reform.

He’s also applying for a pardon from Governor Roy Cooper.

“The years, you can’t ever pay for the years,” he said. “But I can live now.”