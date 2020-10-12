‘I don’t know if he’s reloading’ – 911 calls reveal moments after NC party bus shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A series of 911 calls released Monday reveal details surrounding the moments after a fatal shooting erupted inside a party bus traveling down Interstate-85 in Guilford County.

A total of six calls were released by Greensboro officials made in the aftermath of the shooting that occurred near 120B on I-85 south just before 9 p.m. Friday.

One of the calls was made by a man saying he was the driver and that his son and nephew were on the bus when the shooting occurred.

“I got a party bus and I had some passengers and one of the guys started shooting. I ran away from the bus. I don’t know what happened,” the driver said said. “My son is on the bus, my nephew.”

The driver said he was on a hill near the scene while on the phone in an attempt to get away from the shooting.

“He got out and started shooting toward the back and I ran away,” the driver said.

The driver said he believed 10 to 12 shots were fired from a man wearing a red jump suit.

One man, who called 911 twice, said a person riding the bus told the driver to pull the vehicle over and then gunshots began to ring out.

“I don’t know if he’s reloading or what. It was a lot of shots, man,” the caller said. “I don’t know if he’s on foot or walking around.”

The caller also said the shooter was wearing a red jump suit.

Several of the callers had trouble identifying their location.

One of those was a female caller who didn’t know their location but knew people were injured.

She repeatedly said she was scared to go near the bus but saw one of the shooting victims was bleeding badly.

Keyshawn Lorenzo Cooley and Randy Hargraves, both of Durham, were killed in the shooting.

The suspect, who hasn’t been identified, in the hospital with serious injuries. An investigation is underway.

Family members tell CBS 17 Cooley’s father was driving the bus.

The business operating the party bus was Clipper Gang Elite Transportation based out of Wake County.