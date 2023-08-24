DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham released the full results of soil testing at five Durham city parks.

The testing came after a study conducted at Duke University found elevated lead contamination in soil at Walltown, East End and East Durham Parks last year.

As basketballs bounce in Walltown Park, fencing can be seen next to the courts where people play.

Marcus Southern spent a lot of time during the pandemic in the park with his family.

“Now, I kind of reflect on that in a different way, when I think about the time that my pregnant wife spent in the park, that I really wish I’d known at the time had lead in the soil,” he said.

According to a report released by the city, eight samples at Walltown Park were found with lead above the EPA threshold. The same number of samples collected at East Durham Park were also elevated.

The report also mentions Northgate Park tested with one sample above the EPA standard in a playground. Lyon Park saw a single sample elevated with lead, while East End Park saw the same result.

“The city has done something, which is an improvement over its previous position which was to dismiss the scientists who had found the lead in the park and then to condescend the local citizens that were concerned about it,” Southern said.

The city says seven out of nine playground areas in the five parks were not tested because of fabric liners that “provide a barrier to bare soil.”

After receiving the testing results, fencing and signage were installed around the areas of concern.

“One of the concerns that I have is the contractor who conducted testing on behalf of the city only tested one-fourth of the soil area that Duke conducted in their study,” Walltown resident Danielle Doughman said.

At Thursday’s city council work session, Deputy City Manager Keith Chadwell said the findings were submitted to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

“I want to be so bold as to suggest that we’re hoping that we’ll hear from DEQ in a matter of days and not a matter of weeks,” Chadwell said.

According to the city, the next steps include the continued closure of impacted locations plus additional investigations.

“There’s of course the broader cost to the community,” Southern said. “And we’ll probably never get a real good handle on whose health was genuinely impacted here.”

Durham is expected to host another public meeting to announce the results in the near future. View the full results of the soil testing here.