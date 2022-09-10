District four and five in Durham (Hayley Fixler/CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — About 23 people showed up to a Saturday morning meeting to learn more about the ShotSpotter technology, before it goes live in Durham.

For about an hour, people living in Districts four and five asked questions about the more than $197,500 gunfire detection technology program city officials agreed to launch in a three-square mile area.

Police told attendees that about one-third of gunshot wounds in city limits happened in the area that will have the ShotSpotter sensors.

Former South Bend, Indiana Police Chief, and current Director of Public Safety Solutions for Shot Spotter, Ron Teachman, presented at the meeting using examples from the 135 cities where the sensors are already installed.

Teachman said the company has a guarantee that 90 percent of the time, once gunfire is detected, police would be notified within 60 seconds.

He added that this helps with the efficiency of police response: officers would not spend time traveling around an area to look where shots were fired, they would know exactly where they needed to be.

When an attendee asked how the technology would work with the current officers shortage at the Durham Police Department, the response was simple: officers are able to get on and off scenes quicker.

Other people had concerns about racial bias in the technology.

“The network doesn’t look at race, class, age, sexual orientation,” explained Teachmen. “Just, here’s the noise. It determines it’s gunfire. Determines the location and dispatches police. There’s no demographic, no human bias.”

Some community members are still not convinced it will help.

“I think adopting ShotSpotter technology is kind of a desperate move. It’s not going to change the dynamic in our community,” said Pete Crisepll. “We know where the violence is happening. We know where people are getting shot at… more data is not going to help.”

Others are looking forward to the day ShotSpotter launches.

“I see this as an improvement. I’m thankful the police department has heard concerns from people who are actually living where all of these shots are being fired,” one woman said at the meeting.

CBS17 asked Teachman when the technology would launch, after a series of delays.

“I’ll let the Durham Police Department speak about that, but we’re working earnestly to get the system deployed, get the department trained, and work with the chief to develop policy,” he said.

Durham Police were not able to speak with CBS 17 crews today.

There will be three more community meetings over the next month, where people can ask police their own questions about ShotSpotter.