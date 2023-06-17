DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — You couldn’t miss the vibrant sights and sounds along Fayetteville Street Saturday morning in Durham as families gathered in celebration.

“A lot of our culture has been erased in our history and I think it’s important that we celebrate ourselves and learn more about our history,” said Shaquel Williams who came out with her family to watch the Bull City Juneteenth Parade.

“I think it’s beautiful to see so many of our own just come out and want to participate with Juneteenth activities and events… we only really started celebrating Juneteenth the past couple of years,” Williams added.

Chaz Moore, who helped organize the parade, said his goal was to bring people together and create traditions.

“It was really important for our organization and for the city of Durham to be able to have a parade so that we can celebrate,” Moore said.

The event was presented by the Victor Company — a Raleigh-based volunteer fire department established in 1870 by former slaves.

Moore said he first helped organize the parade in Raleigh a year ago. This is the second celebration he’s helped organize since Juneteenth became a federal holiday.

Numerous groups including UNC Health, the Hillside High School marching band, the Deltas, Epic Cheer, Buffalo Soldiers and the Durham Fire Department joined together to honor the legacy of Juneteenth near North Carolina Central University.

“There’s a lot of events and this is a historic neighborhood, so we wanted to celebrate it here… This is a grassroots parade and the community came together to do this,” Moore said.

Arthur “Pops” Smith, who came out several others with the Bull City Slingers, said it was important for the group to be there for the celebration.

Smith said the motorcycle and ATV group is known for the community service they do in the area.

“It’s to let everyone know that we can do things together — we have come a long ways but we still have a long ways to go. We have to get there by doing it together,” Smith said.

Moore said he hopes the celebration will continue to grow and hopes it will provide a tradition for families to celebrate the resilience of Black culture and history.