DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — When Ashley Koutras got into her car Wednesday morning, she noticed something was different.

Her belongings were thrown out of the glove box and a window was smashed.

“A lot of people were coming out,” Koutras said. “I guess it was early in the morning. People were going to work, doing their thing. I went out and I was just in shock. Nothing like this has ever really happened to me before.”

Durham police officers are investigating around 35 overnight car break-ins that happened in a parking deck at the 605 West End apartments downtown.

“They definitely should get some cameras in the parking garage because everybody was so upset when they saw all of this,” Koutras said.

In an email, DPD tells CBS 17 “Officers have increased visibility in the area in an effort to deter crime and identify those committing these crimes.” No one from the department was available for an interview Wednesday.

Blaire Cahana’s car was also broken into. She said she asked the property managers for help.

“She kind of told me the whole story of how there’s no cameras anywhere, how the police officers said they can’t even catch them because there’s no cameras anywhere,” Cahana said.

CBS 17 reporter Ben Bokun spoke with the business manager at 605 West End. He was told questions about the incident would not be answered unless his own vehicle was impacted.

CBS 17 also reached out to the building owners, Lincoln Property Company, but did not hear back.

“People that I know that live in this building I had to text to tell them that the cars were broken into and they should check their cars,” Cahana said.

Right now, some of those affected say they’ll have to pay hundreds of dollars to get their windows fixed.

“There’s no reason that they shouldn’t have been stopped after the first couple cars,” Koutras said.

While there were items taken from vehicles, DPD said no vehicles were stolen and the break-ins are still under investigation.