Photo from the Durham Police Department.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said Saturday they are trying to identify a man involved in a Durham store robbery that involved threatening to “blow up” a Circle K earlier this week.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on January 7 at the Circle K in the 7800 block of Leonardo Drive, according to a news release from the Durham Police Department.

The suspect in the robbery demanded the clerk hand over two cartons of cigarettes, but the clerk refused until he paid, police said.

At that point, the suspect “stated he would blow up the store and threatened to shoot” the worker, the news release said.

Photo from the Durham Police Department.

The clerk then handed over the cigarettes and the suspect fled in a late model, dark blue or black Toyota Corolla, according to officers.

Police included a photo of the man who they said was wearing a black shirt, black pants, black boots, a black beanie, and black gloves.

Officers said anyone with information about the man should call Investigator C. Walker at 919-560-4440 extension 29311 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.