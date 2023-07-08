DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department worked to proactively prevent any firework-related disasters over the July 4 holiday.

In a Friday post to its Facebook page, the department said its crews increased efforts this year to prevent the sale and use of illegal fireworks.

“Our job is to protect the lives, property, and environment of our city. We can do that by putting out fires and making rescues – but we prefer to do it by preventing the 911 call from occurring in the first place,” the post read.

A handful of photos showed the total haul of illegal fireworks that were confiscated from three different locations. In one of the cases, the property owner received a fine of $500.

Photos courtesy Durham Police Department

In partnership with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad Unit, the fireworks were neutralized and disposed of.

The post urged one thing for all who read it — “Next year, please celebrate our nation’s independence but leave the fireworks to the professionals!”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than 19,500 fires are started by fireworks each year.

“We have seen multiple homes damaged by fires related to the use of illegal fireworks. Injuries from fireworks are up 25% over the last decade and a half – nearly 12,000 injuries and nine deaths in 2021,” the department’s post said.

Fireworks also can be a source of stress and anxiety for people and pets, the department warned — and they can even be a trigger for those suffering from PTSD.