DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – 911 calls made following a road rage shooting on 15-501 in Durham last week reveal details of the incident.

Durham police have not released many details on the shooting other than saying it occurred just before 4 p.m. between Cornwallis Road and the Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard split on April 21.

One of the recordings shows a person called 911 at 3:55 p.m. saying they had been shot.

“I’ve been shot. I’m on the highway. Oh my God, I’m paralyzed I think,” the caller said. “I’m gonna die. Dude, I’m gonna die.”

The caller said he was driving toward Chapel Hill on 15-501 when the suspect “almost hit him” before firing shots.

“I just heard gunshots. I was looking straight ahead and I heard gunshots. He fired three or four and I felt a sting in my back and I can’t move my legs,” the caller said.

The caller said the suspect was driving a black SUV and exited the highway near the location of the shooting.

“I can’t stop my car. I’m just coasting,” the caller said.

Toward the end of the recording, the caller said he could begin to feel his legs again.

A second 911 caller said they believe a stray bullet from the shooting hit their business.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Their current condition is unknown at this time.