‘I’m pushing through the pain:’ Parade held for recovering 10-year-old Durham boy struck by stray bullet

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As the sirens sounded in 10-year-old Michael’s neighborhood, he was left speechless as police cars, sheriff’s office vehicles, and fire trucks rolled up and held a parade in his honor.

“I was very surprised, they showed up very quickly,” he said.

Officers, sheriff deputies, and firefighters brought Michael gifts and showed him their vehicles and equipment.

“I felt so happy and surprised,” he said.

The parade comes a little over a week after Michael was released from the hospital after he was shot back in September.

10-year-old Michael receives parade and gifts from Durham Police Department

On Sept. 18 just before 9 p.m., Mavis, Michael, and a friend were traveling near Dearborn Drive and Apollo Street when a stray bullet flew into their car.

The bullet struck Michael in the leg.

“It hurts, but I’m getting through it,” he said. “I’m pushing through the pain.”

Michael spent more than a month in the hospital and is now walking with a walker.

Peaks said her son is going to physical therapy twice a week.

“These bullets and what they can do to the body today, it wreaks havoc,” Peaks said.

Peaks said the recent shooting has taken an emotional toll on her family as well. She is asking that something is done to curb gun violence and she said it’s going to take everyone in the community to help make that change possible.

“Everyone plays a role in trying to win our community back,” Peaks said. “We can’t just blame the police department. To the community, just take the hood off, just take the lid off, and then just figure out what we can do as a whole to heal our community, heal our people, and get more programs in the community.”

Michael said he is also calling for the violence to stop.

“Stop shooting people, they have families too that they love,” he said. “I do forgive the man who shot me, though. I want people to be safe.”

Durham police said they have not yet made an arrest in the case. They are asking that if anyone has any information to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.