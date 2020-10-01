‘I’m sick of it’: Families impacted by Durham gun violence call for more action

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – In the month of September, 27 people were shot in Durham. Families impacted by the recent crime are calling on more to be done to stop the gun violence.

According to data from the Durham Police Department, 226 people have been shot so far this year. That’s a 40 percent increase from the 132 people who were shot between Jan. 1, 2019 and September 19, 2019.

City officials have said that COVID-19 may be partially to blame for the recent spike in crime. Durham police also said that some shootings in Durham are gang-related.

On Wednesday evening, family and friends gathered to remember 20-year-old A’mon Shaw, who was shot and killed at the Extended Stay America Hotel on N.C. 55 on Aug. 31.

“He was just a very loving person, and for this to happen to him and for his life to be taken this way, it’s very hurtful,” said Lillian Owens, Shaw’s grandmother.

Owens said Shaw was expecting a child that he will never meet and he had planned to become a truck driver.

She said that something needs to be done about the rise in gun violence as she said too many lives have been lost this year.

“It angers me and I’m sick of the gun violence,” Owens said. “I’m sick of it. I just wish people would put the guns down.”

Twenty-two people have been shot and killed in Durham so far this year, according to Durham police.

In an email, a spokesperson with Durham police said they are continuing to exhaust all of their resources in order to protect the community from the recent shootings.

“The DPD continues to advocate for additional officers to increase response times and allow for proactive initiatives aimed at reducing crime. We strongly believe this can help develop stronger relationships between our officers and the residents they serve,” the email from Durham police said.

But, as family and friends gathered to mourn another life lost on Wednesday evening, members of the Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham called for more conversations between city leaders, police, and the community to curb gun violence.

“We’re not OK,” said Rev. Annette Love, a member of the RCND. “We’re suffering, we’re crying, and our loved ones are dying in the streets. You’ve got to do something. You’ve got to.”

