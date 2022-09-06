DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time in three years North Carolina is grading school performance.

Students bounced back in standardized testing following a decline due to COVID-19, but roughly one-third of schools are now considered “low-performing.”

Although, some schools did beat the odds.

For the last six years, Shepard Magnet Middle School in Durham graded an “F” in North Carolina’s school performance grades.

This year they’re celebrating making the jump to a “C.”

“It’s rewarding, it’s a situation in which our students and our staff worked extremely hard,” principal Claude Archer said.

Just two years ago he worried students would fall behind due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I learned literally nothing online, so it was mostly just self-taught,” student Avery Foster said.

That fear pushed students to work harder when they came back to the classroom.

“I feel like I needed to grow, learn from my mistakes from last year and wanted to succeed and grow,” student Gonzalo Aguirre said.

Although this school may have jumped grades, performance fell at other schools.

According to data, the number of “D” and “F” schools increased during the 2021-22 school year.

Tammy Howard oversees accountability and testing with the Department of Public Instruction. She said although grades may have dropped, they don’t fully reflect students’ experience due to the pandemic.

“Those results reflect the values in that model, which is very much focused on achievements and not anywhere near as much focused on growth, and of course the growth results of the state were positive and so that sends a message to us that our students did grow,” Howard said.

As for Shepard Middle School’s principal, he hopes to see the school jump from a “C” to a “B” next school year.