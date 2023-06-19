DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Changes are coming to Durham buses to increase safety as well as keep fares free for another year.

According to March ridership numbers, GoDurham helps move nearly 17,000 people around town every weekday.

In May of this year, a city audit of bus safety, reporting and reviewing incidents shows a steady drop in on-board incidents since a spike in summer 2021.

Now, GoDurham will be run by a new operator, RATP Dev, Inc., starting this July.

The company plans to not only put in a new safety program to better collect data on incidents but also plans to expand the use of video recordings to outfit every bus with 360-degree cameras, according to details outlined in the May audit.

The cameras are triggered to record when risky driving happens like accidents, aggressive accelerations and sudden stops.

Beyond safety upgrades, Durham city leaders are looking to keep fares free for another year. During the pandemic, federal relief funds allowed for free rides.

While those free rides were supposed to stop this month, Durham’s newly-proposed budget includes money to keep zero-dollar fares through June 2024.

Durham City Council will take up a final decision on the budget Tuesday, which includes transportation funding for the free fares, new fleet upgrades and operating costs.