DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham law enforcement was instructed to patrol the area near Rogers-Herr Middle School Thursday because of a social media threat, according to Durham Public Schools.

The district said the school principal, Dr. Kecia Rogers, left a message for families Wednesday night letting them know about an ‘alleged threat to the school’ that was posted on social media.

She said the district worked with local law enforcement to investigate the threat and found no evidence to support the threat.

Durham police are continuing to investigate the social media threat and post, according to the district.

Dr. Rogers asked parents to speak with their children and check their social media activity.

“Remind your child that posting threats to school is a serious matter and will not be tolerated,” the message said in part.

It also encouraged students to tell an adult as soon as they are aware of posting that may threaten the safety of the school.

Dr. Rogers said the district arranged more law enforcement support on the school’s campus and around the neighborhood for Thursday, which is operating as a normal school day.

She asks that parents reach out to the school with questions or concerns.