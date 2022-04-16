DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – This weekend Chris Rock is bringing his Ego Death World tour to the Durham Performing Arts Center.

For some fans, the infamous slap by Will Smith on the Oscar stage actually led them to buy tickets to the show.

“It was an incentive,” fan Jade Durant said before Saturday night’s performance. “I’m going to say it was 100 percent incentive.”

Zeke Meltsner said he bought the tickets before the prices increased.

“It was right after the slap, it was before the ticket price went through the roof,” Meltsner said.

As of mid-day Saturday, tickets for the evening went for around $250 on Ticketmaster.

“He addressed the elephant in the room as soon as he came out to the standing ovation and he just said ‘I’m ok, I’m doing good’,” fan MJ Pulliams said. “He acknowledged it and said ‘I’m going to do the rest of my show the way I wrote it.’ And that was awesome.”

Fans said Rock didn’t need an infamous slap to make his comedy gold.

“I think he’s got plenty of material without it quite frankly, he’s so talented,” Jeffrey Brommer said.

Rock will have two more performances at the Durham Performing Arts Center, one Sunday night and the other on June 8.