DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking the public to help them with information regarding a 2011 homicide investigation.

Officers said the body of 21-year-old Luciano Cabrera was found in the woods on August 19, 2011.

They said he was found off the 2400 block of S Roxboro Road.

Prior to this, police said he was last seen during the early morning hours of Saturday, June 11 at the former Club Steel Blue at 711 Rigsbee Ave.

Police are investigating Cabrera’s death as a homicide.

Now, investigators are working to find and identify a man who they said used Cabrera’s stolen credit card at 3:39 a.m. on June 11, the day he was last seen.

They said the man used the card at the State Employees Credit Union at 504 S Duke St.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and you may qualify for cash reward of up to $2,000.